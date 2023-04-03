Savour the flavours of Ramzan: An Iftar adventure on Mosque Road

This Ramzan, prepare yourself to go on a gastronomic adventure. Saunter down Mosque Road where foodies from across the city throng restaurants to saver the best dishes laid out for Iftar.

Mosque Road is the city’s famous destination for Iftar treats, be it meat varieties or sweets prepared by hotels, home cooks and caterers.

Two friends, who have been running such Ramzan stalls for over a decade, noted that the crowds start to file in by 5.30 pm and hop from one stall to the next until 1.30 am during weekdays.

"Weekends are jam-packed and most people come in much later, so we often find ourselves serving people until 2.30 am to 3 am," said Fahad Khan, the co-owner of a stall named Prince Eatery, adding that their special dish this season is lobster meat.

Mutton seekh kabab is another famous dish, said Kiran, who has visited the street four times just this week. "The best part about eating here is that each stall uses a different combination of masalas, so nothing ever tastes the same," he added.

A group of law students remarked that it was their first time visiting the street. "We're looking forward to trying the camel meat here. The atmosphere overall is very lively with great food. We are open to trying as many dishes as we can," one of them said.

A large variety of sweets and desserts await those with an irresistible sweet tooth, right from falooda, halwa, and shahi tukda.