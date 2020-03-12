School of multidisciplinary studies at REVA University

REVA University on Wednesday launched a BTech programme in bioelectronics engineering, said to be the first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary course.

To make the programme industry-relevant, the university also signed MoUs with industries in the fields of medicine (ONNSA), engineering (Centum) and agriculture (Humus).

The programme was inaugurated by Dr N K Venkataramana, Founder Chairman and Chief Neurosurgeon, Brains Neuro Spine Hospital, Bengaluru, along with the guest of honour, Apparao Mallavarapu (Rao), Chairman and Managing Director, Centum Group of Companies, and Manjunatha T N, Managing Director, Humus (Agri-Fresh produce supply chain). REVA University Chancellor Dr P Shyama Raju presided over the ceremony, along with the Vice-Chancellor, Dr S Y Kulkarni.

Dr Venkataramana said: "Multidisciplinary learning will open up opportunities for students and help maintain discipline. It's important for students to learn the ethics of science."

A book on Dr Raju and his works was also released on the occasion.