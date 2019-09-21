Seven-year-old boy drowns in sump

A seven-year-old boy drowned in a water sump at an under-construction site while playing in Subramanyapura on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar, son of Siddappa and Shankaramma, a second standard student in a government school. The couple, hailing from Yadgir in Kalaburagi, were living in Vittal Nagar along with five children and Bhaskar was the youngest among them.

According to the police, Bhaskar was playing with six other children around 5 pm on Thursday. While others returned home, Bhaskar went near the sump accidentally fell inside. His parents had gone to work and four of his siblings were in the shed.

The incident came to light after Siddappa returned from work and did not find Bhaskar. As he started searching for him, Siddappa found his son's body inside the sump.

With the help of neighbours, Siddappa lifted the body and rushed to the nearest hospital but Bhaskar was declared brought dead. The body was later shifted to KIMS for postmortem.

Following his complaint, Subramanyanagar police took up a negligence case against building owner and contractor Murugan and are investigating the case.

However, Siddappa alleged that somebody had pushed his son while playing and demanded a detailed investigation into the case.