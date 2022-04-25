Shadows play hide and seek with children in Bengaluru

Shadows play hide and seek with children in Bengaluru

Zero Shadow Day occurs on different days in places away from 130° latitude

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 25 2022, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 02:44 ist
A student explains his exhibit to a visitor at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo/B H Shivakumar

Many schoolchildren thronged the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city to observe the Zero Shadow Day. 

On a zero shadow day, the sun reaches exactly overhead, making the shadow of any vertical object disappear at that instant. Zero Shadow Day occurs on different days in places away from 130° latitude.

In Bengaluru and all places along the 130° north latitude, it occurred at 12.17 pm on Sunday. 

The planetarium organised a number of science activities in order to highlight the day and raise public awareness. 

Among these was a solar scope projection of the sun’s image to observe sunspots (areas that appear dark on the surface of the sun).

There was also an H-alpha telescope to show the features of the sun’s surface. Several exhibits were also put up to demonstrate zero shadow instant, according to the planetarium.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium
shadows
Science

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

Happy Birthday Sachin! Master Blaster's best knock

Happy Birthday Sachin! Master Blaster's best knock

DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2

DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2

Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes

Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Women, through the lens of women

Women, through the lens of women

 