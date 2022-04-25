Shadows play hide and seek with children in Bengaluru

Many schoolchildren thronged the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city to observe the Zero Shadow Day.

On a zero shadow day, the sun reaches exactly overhead, making the shadow of any vertical object disappear at that instant. Zero Shadow Day occurs on different days in places away from 130° latitude.

In Bengaluru and all places along the 130° north latitude, it occurred at 12.17 pm on Sunday.

The planetarium organised a number of science activities in order to highlight the day and raise public awareness.

Among these was a solar scope projection of the sun’s image to observe sunspots (areas that appear dark on the surface of the sun).

There was also an H-alpha telescope to show the features of the sun’s surface. Several exhibits were also put up to demonstrate zero shadow instant, according to the planetarium.

