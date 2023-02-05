Shakespeare play by Ninasam at Ranga Shankara today

Shakespeare play by Ninasam group at Ranga Shankara on Feb 5

Coriolanus, translated into Kannada and directed by K V Akshara, is slated for 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar

Nina C George
Nina C George, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 05 2023, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 01:48 ist
Representative image.Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ninasam, the Heggodu-based theatre group, is putting up two shows of a Shakespeare play on Sunday. 

Coriolanus, translated into Kannada and directed by K V Akshara, is slated for 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.

For details, call 94484 61718.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ranga Shankara
Shakespeare
Bangalore City Police

What's Brewing

Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day

Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day

Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks

Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

 