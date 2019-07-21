Shops using plastic bags to lose licence

Shops that use banned plastic bags stand to lose licences if they do not fall in line.

The BBMP is planning to tighten the norms and hike the existing penalty by five times from August 1, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said on Saturday.

She was speaking after inaugurating an awareness campaign in the south zone. “We have been spreading awareness about the dangers of plastic for the last 15 days. Some people refuse to follow the rules. The fine will be hiked by five times. If violations continue, notices will be issued to cancel licences,” she said.

She noted that the rule will apply to smaller shops as well as street vendors. “Vegetable and fruit sellers have to follow the rules too. Their entire goods will be confiscated if they continue to use plastic bags,” the mayor explained.

She appealed to the public to fight the plastic menace opting for cloth bags. “Marshals will keep an eye. Violators will be fined on the spot. CCTV cameras will help identify violators,” she said.

Mallikarjun said starting September 1, the BBMP will begin imposing penalties on households that fail to segregate waste. “Dry waste will be collected only on Wednesdays and Saturdays,” Mallikarjun added.