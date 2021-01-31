Siddi girl beats odds to be first gold medallist from community

Among the gold medallists at the 55th annual convocation of Bangalore University (BU) held on Saturday was Kanchan Lakshmi Siddi.

She is said to be the first member of the Siddi community from Uttara Kannada to win a university gold medal.

Kanchan overcame financial problems and numerous stereotypes to win the gold medal in MA Philosophy.

Studying in government schools in her home district, Kanchan studied law and practised as an advocate. But health problems forced her to quit the legal practice. She then used the break to enrol on MA Philosophy at BU.

“The support of my mother helped me achieve this,” she said.

1st college-goer in family

Rahamathunnisa is not only the family person in her family to receive a college degree but also win a gold medal. A student at a BBMP-run college, she credited her success to her family and teachers. “I am happy,” she said. She wants to pursue civil services.