Six lakh to attend as Karaga set to return after two years  

One of the city’s oldest, the Bengaluru Karaga festival is said to have originated during the Mahabharata era

Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 07 2022, 01:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 03:13 ist
A view of the Sree Dharmaraya Swamy temple at Nagarthapet in the city where the festival will be held. It will start on Friday and conclude on April 16. Credit: DH Photo

After the pandemic and lockdown-induced break, the 300-year-old Bengaluru Karaga will be back with full regalia as the organisers begin preparations in association with the BBMP.

Organising committee members are expecting six lakh people to attend the night-long procession on April 16.

“All of us are excited (about the festival),” said Chickpet MLA Uday B Garudachar. “Preparations are on in full swing to make it a grand success.”

For its part, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has cleaned up the drains and roads surrounding the temple, where the main procession will be taken out.

“Our officials are filling potholes and repairing streetlights in the surrounding roads,” BBMP Joint Commissioner (South) Jagadeesh Naik said. “We have cleaned the roads and adjoining drains. We’ll set up additional mobile toilets.”

Naik also added that the civic body would deploy additional staff to clean up the streets given the high footfall during the festival.

“We are also coordinating with the BWSSB and Bescom to ensure no roads are cut during the festival and no wire or pipes are removed during the festival,” he added.

The organising committee is also working alongside the Bengaluru city police and other agencies concerned. The festival will start on Friday and will conclude on April 16 with the night-long procession. The special rituals will go on till April 18.

The tale of Karaga

One of the city’s oldest, the Bengaluru Karaga festival is said to have originated during the Mahabharata era.

It is the major festival of the Thigala community that considers Draupadi as the symbol of courage and strength. It is known for the floral procession on the last day.

