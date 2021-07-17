Smart policing to trap traffic violators in Bengaluru evading penalty

Taking traffic enforcement to the next level, officials are working on procuring intelligent cameras that can read number plates of violators, and planning to buy 1,000 body-worn cameras for officers on duty to improve legitimacy of enforcement.

The Rs 7.5-crore project is funded by the Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BSCL).

Cameras enabled with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) will be mounted at 20 strategic places. The cameras, to be placed on tripods about 100 metres from a junction, will read the number of a moving vehicle and alert police on pending dues within seconds.

Officials said it will enable collection of penalty from violators who manage to escape police checkpoints. The officer at the junction will automatically get the dues pending for three years. The camera will be connected to an application that will have authorisation to check different servers.

The camera will also check with data from the Regional Transport Office to detect stolen vehicles with fake number plates. The evidence-based approach is expected to help police crack down on resale of stolen vehicles.

Joint Commissioner of Police B R Ravikanthe Gowda told DH that the project will help in netting hundreds of crores of penalty pending from violators. “As per current estimates, more than Rs 400 crore in traffic dues is pending,” he said, adding that clear enforcement will also send a message to the public.

Body-worn cameras are seen as a method to advance enforcement documentation. “Bengaluru Traffic police wish to introduce better transparency and accountability while discharging duties and thus want to improve traffic enforcement legitimacy; this initiative results in increase of trust and confidence in traffic enforcement officers,” the project document said.

Real-time monitoring and streaming will allow more than one officer to look into an issue and find solution at areas in the Central Business District (CBD) where the density of traffic, VIP movement and violations are high.

An official from BSCL said tenders have been invited for the project and it may take up to two months for finalising the same. The project is expected to be completed in three months after awarding of the contract.