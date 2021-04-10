Solid waste collection in Jayanagar up by 20% in a month

Waste collection and segregation in the Jayanagar assembly constituency has gone up by 20% over the past month. This has been attributed to ‘Project Jayanagar’ launched in March by the local legislator, Sowmya Reddy, local residents and the BBMP.

The project’s objective is to make the constituency a zero waste-producing area. The waste collection and segregation went up from 40% to 60%, according to information furnished by Shashikala T J, Assistant Executive Engineer (Solid Waste Management), BBMP.

The Palike says a majority of black spots in the constituency are being cleared. Residents had complained earlier that despite the black spots being cleared, garbage would pile up in the same place the very next day.

To solve this problem, BBMP officials, along with Hasiru Dala volunteers, are setting up nurseries at sites cleared of black spots. Residents and volunteers feel the initiative is not just about solving the garbage menace, but has also increased greenery in the area, helping the public get easy access to plants.

Palike officials have also decided to organise a ‘Compost Santhe’ in the area to spread awareness on composting wet waste at the residential level. The objective is to educate residents on managing wet waste within their homes, and benefit from it. Composting wet waste at homes would lessen the Palike’s burden, an official said.

Reddy has urged the BBMP to come up with innovative ideas to spread awareness on waste segregation. Currently under quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, she said at an online meeting with the officials and residents that engaging activities such as street plays and Compost Santhe could also help spread awareness among children.