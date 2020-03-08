Songs, talks, exhibitions to mark Women’s Day today

Amid rising fears of the outbreak of viral diseases, Bengaluru is looking forward to celebrating the International Women’s Day on Sunday.

A number of events and activities have been lined up to counter gender stereotypes. Among them is ‘Dismantling stereotypes for an equal future’, a day-long event at the nonprofit Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur. Debates, panel discussions and singing of Vachanas written by women poets of the Sharana movement of the 12th century have been planned.

While singer and composer M D Pallavi will be singing the Vachanas (poems), there will be a panel discussion on ‘Men too can cry — Is a post-patriarchal world emerging?’ Dr Shekhar Seshadri, Atiya Bose and Akshat Singhal will be in conversation with Rohini Nilekani.

A documentary entitled ‘Is masculinity in crisis?’ will also be screened during the day, besides a film ‘Dukthar’ by Afia Nathaniel, Pakistan. Nisha Susan, Kalpana Sharma, Sharda Ugra and Latha Reddy will discuss the idea of being ‘happily unmarried’. Then there will be a photography exhibition on the theme of ‘Self reimagined’, besides other discussions and debates involving noted speakers, writers, thinkers and activists.

DocsApp will be offering online doctor consultations for women from all walks of life for just Rs 8. The Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath will be organising a flea market of art and crafts, home decors and other artefacts. A storytelling session and a puppet show for kids have also been organised.