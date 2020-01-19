Sony BBC Earth returns with 3rd edition of ‘Feel Alive Hours’

Buoyed by the success of the first and second editions of the ‘Feel Alive Hours’, Sony BBC Earth has returned once more to make students in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata experience the magic of the natural world.

The third edition of the differentiated experiential activity will include 300 schools from five cities. In Bengaluru alone, as many as 50 schools will be part of the programme, which will help students open their eyes to the wonders of the world amidst their busy study schedule.

An idea born from a BBC Research about how being connected to nature makes one happy, the ‘Feel Alive Hours’ aims to rekindle the joy of being closer to nature through positive, insightful stories from some of the channel’s landmark shows.

This year’s edition will additionally emphasise the importance and the relevance of ‘being eco-conscious’. Students will be encouraged to adopt and advocate sustainable living through thought-provoking stories and ‘do it yourself’ workshop on reusing plastic bottles as bird feeders, plant pots and lava lamps.

The specially curated educative and entertaining 90 minute programme also includes quirky science experiments, engaging quizzes, exciting eco-friendly giveaways and many never seen before stories on fun science, nature, wildlife, adventure, exploration, manufacturing, culture, food, fitness and more.

Additionally, Sony BBC Earth is taking Feel Alive Hours online this year so that students across the country can have it at their fingertips. One can find out about this by logging into https://www.sonybbcearth.com/school.

Schools such as Cambridge, Bhavan Bangalore Press School, AECS Magnolia ICSE and CBSE, Narayana E Techno, SBIOA School and more have already experienced ‘Feel Alive Hours’ this year and more schools will experience it over the next two months.