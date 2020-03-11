Special event at Ramaiah college to mark Women's Day

The Ramaiah Institute of Technology (RIT), Bengaluru, celebrated the International Women’s Day by conducting a three-day conference on the theme of ‘Accelerating towards technology and leadership’.

The ‘IEEE Women in Engineering Technodium 2020’ event was held from March 6 to 8 at the institute in association with IEEE-WIE, which is a global professional body that facilitates the recruitment and retention of women in technical disciplines.

Usha Jamadagni, Managing Director, Accenture India, was the chief guest. Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, and Dr M Meera, Professor, Institute of Development Studies, University of Mysore, motivated the students with their talks. RIT principal Dr N V R Naidu was present on the occasion.

More than 250 students participated in events such as tech quiz, code rush, just-a-minute, open mic, etc. The winning students were awarded cash prizes of Rs 10,000 for each event.