'Spirit of Wipro' run for camaraderie

Thousands took part in the Spirit of Wipro run organised by the information technology major on Sunday.

The 14th edition of the rally was held in 110 cities across

34 countries. Its theme, #FurtherTogether, aimed at celebrating the spirit of camaraderie.

In India, the run was held in 15 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata.

The event saw an officially timed 21K or half-marathon in Bangalore, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad. This apart, timed 10K run was held in Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The proceeds from the run would be used for social causes with Wipro Limited contributing a sum equal to the funds raised by runners globally, according to a press release.