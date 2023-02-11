Stone fair from Feb 15-18 in Bengaluru

Stone fair from Feb 15-18 in Bengaluru

The four-day exhibition will host over 3,000 stalls, individual exhibitors and country pavilions from China, Turkey, Iran and Sweden

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 11 2023, 04:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 07:36 ist

The 15th edition of the international stone fair ‘STONA’ will be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre from February 15 to 18.

The four-day exhibition will host over 3,000 stalls, individual exhibitors and country pavilions from China, Turkey, Iran and Sweden.

“STONA is a biannual event in the stone industry that provides a platform for manufacturers, exporters, suppliers and service providers to showcase their products, services and technology.

“It is a great opportunity for the industry to network and collaborate,” said Ishwinder Singh, president, Federation of Indian Granite & Stone Industry, which is organising the exhibition. 

Halappa Achar, Minister of Mines and Geology, will inaugurate the fair.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be the chief guest for the valedictory function, according to a press release.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Messi, Mbappe, Benzema fight for FIFA Best Player award

Messi, Mbappe, Benzema fight for FIFA Best Player award

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Time for a light-smart life

Time for a light-smart life

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

Knotty stories from Jaipur

Knotty stories from Jaipur

Whales washed up in Cyprus likely linked to quakes

Whales washed up in Cyprus likely linked to quakes

DH Toon: Govt withdraws 'cow hug day' appeal

DH Toon: Govt withdraws 'cow hug day' appeal

 