Stone fair from Feb 15-18 in Bengaluru

The 15th edition of the international stone fair ‘STONA’ will be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre from February 15 to 18.

The four-day exhibition will host over 3,000 stalls, individual exhibitors and country pavilions from China, Turkey, Iran and Sweden.

“STONA is a biannual event in the stone industry that provides a platform for manufacturers, exporters, suppliers and service providers to showcase their products, services and technology.

“It is a great opportunity for the industry to network and collaborate,” said Ishwinder Singh, president, Federation of Indian Granite & Stone Industry, which is organising the exhibition.

Halappa Achar, Minister of Mines and Geology, will inaugurate the fair.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be the chief guest for the valedictory function, according to a press release.