Stray dog menaces Bengaluru mayor during inspection

Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Wednesday was doing an inspection at a school in Austin Town in response to complaints about stray dogs after a student was attacked. A stray dog suddenly charged at her when she was about to enter her vehicle after the inspection, Times of India reported.

Last week, a four-year-old girl was attacked by a stray dog at this BBMP-run school. Animal Husbandry Department officials caught seven dogs on the school premises and there are reports of 20 more dogs in the vicinity.



Mayor visits the victim of stray dog attack. (DH Photo)



The dog reportedly snarled at the mayor. The pooch then proceeded to hide under her car. It took three catchers about five minutes to nab the canine, according to the report.

A woman who was living illegally in the school compound for years was accused of feeding the dog. She helps the school by preparing the mid-day meal. The mayor spoke to the woman and asked her to move out of the school.

After visiting Anukrupa, the stray dog attack victim, the mayor announced complete financial support for the four-year-old girl.