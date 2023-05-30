Surge in respiratory ailments as Bengaluru schools reopen

Surge in respiratory ailments as B'luru schools reopen

Respiratory infections peaked in Bengaluru between January and March and then drastically declined. By June, cases are expected to rise again in line with the trend

Navya P K, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 30 2023, 00:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A change in weather patterns in Bengaluru has led to a spurt in respiratory infections among children, ahead of the annual spiking point, according to pediatricians in the city.

The rise in cases has been gradual, they said, and the infections are also being reported against the backdrop of the early reopening of some schools.

Dr Bhaskar Shenoy, national secretary of the Infectious Diseases Chapter, Indian Academy of Pediatrics, said cases have been rising over the past week. “These are mostly viral infections, especially Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections that are common among infants. Wheezing, rapid breathing, and intermittent fever along with cough and sneezing are the usual symptoms." 

Pediatrician Dr Shivaprakash Sosale said that over the past week, several children have come in with respiratory infections. “Many children are travelling from their hometowns to Bengaluru before the school reopening; this could be another reason."

Flu vaccine

Infectious diseases expert Dr John Paul said upper respiratory tract infections are slowly increasing among children. Since children tend to spread infections to other family members, he suggested that the elderly and pregnant women take the flu vaccine as a preventive measure.

Pediatrician Dr Poornima R N said high-risk children should also take the flu vaccine in May before cases spurt in June. “Infants and toddlers who have frequent respiratory infections, and children who are asthmatic and have chronic respiratory diseases and/or congenital heart diseases should take the vaccination now." 

