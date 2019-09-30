Swachh Bharat: 416 public loos in Bengaluru

In a greater push to ensure hygiene, the BBMP is preparing to set up public toilets in all the zones.

BBMP officials said the proposed toilets would be environmentally-friendly, and tenders would also be invited to set up community toilets along with the public ones.

In its action plan for the eco-friendly toilets, the BBMP has designed four different types of toilets, which varies depending on demand, civic space availability, footfall and other criteria. The civic body’s move is to ensure a toilet at each kilometer in commercial areas and one at every 500 metres in residential locations.

Randeep D, special commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, said the civic body is also thinking of having a separate logo for the toilets.

“The highlight is to have lighting at these four types of toilets through the solar backup, besides treated water supplied from the BWSSB. We also want to spread awareness on the limited usage of water,” Randeep told DH.

The civic body has planned 416 public and 46 community toilets in the eight BBMP zones under the Central government’s Swachh Bharat programme.

The state government and the BBMP will also fund the project, estimated to cost anywhere between Rs 8 lakh to

Rs 19 lakh. There is also a proposal to provide bathing facilities in one of the toilets, which is yet to be finalised.

Currently, there are 613 public and community toilets in different zones of the BBMP.