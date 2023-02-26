'Taking bride & groom on board important for wedding planning'

Wedding planning, bridal wear and makeup were the talking points of the fourth event by Deccan Herald and Prajavani-Bhumika Club, which was held at St Joseph Institute of Management, Primrose Road, on Saturday.

It saw more than 200 attendees from all walks of life. The event was inaugurated by Kannada actor Bhavani Prakash and Huzail Ahmed, senior marketing manager of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

It was anchored by RJ Nikitha of Radio City. After a small quiz, the event started with a session on wedding planning by Geetha Naidu, managing director of event management company AdoreBliss.

A go-getter at heart, Geetha spoke about how after starting her business, she faced health complications, yet “bounced back and concentrated on doing better events”.

Geetha explained how weddings are planned — from the enquiry phase to the final day.

“Every couple wants their wedding to be different. Discussions with the bride and groom are important to understand their needs as all their ideas have to come together,” she said.

A session on wedding trends by fashion designer and stylist Shiny Alexander showcased different styles available “for those attending a wedding”.

“From an engagement party to the wedding reception, different looks suit different occasions,” she said.

Emphasising on the importance of getting hair, makeup and accessories right, Shiny said that it is best to provide ample time to the stylist and designer to plan each look properly.

The evening progressed to a session on bridal makeup by makeup artist Sushma Nanaiah, where she mentioned that “moisturising and cleansing the skin are important”.

“Not all makeup products suit everyone — makeup should be chosen according to one’s skin type and personality, and should add to one’s confidence level,” said Sushma, who created a monochromatic makeup look at the event.

The evening ended with a fashion show depicting the wedding theme by fashion event management company Stile Strada, which is run by Priya Prashanth and Anu Prasad.

The show featured actor Bhavani Prakash. Designs by Bakash Ali and K Dhanupriya were showcased at the event that was choreographed by Adarsh Jain. Makeup was by Mala and team. The second round of the show featured exclusive and handcrafted gold and diamond jewellery from Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The food and beverage partner for the event was Hatti Kaapi.