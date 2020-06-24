Taking no chances: No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

Owing to increase in Covid-19 cases in the city, iconic eatery, 77-year-old Vidyarthi Bhavan on Tuesday voluntarily decided to cancel dine-in services from June 27, Saturday. However, takeaway (parcel) services will continue.

Speaking to DH, owner of Vidyarthi Bhavan Arun Kumar Adiga said with the increase in Covid-19 cases and also a possible rise in the infection rate in the coming days, it was decided to cancel the seating arrangement after discussions with a few of his doctor friends and with his staff.

“Even now, there are 500 footfalls. We are concerned about the customers and also our staff. Many customers may unknowingly carry the virus and may spread to others in the hotel,” the third-generation owner said.

“We allow only 40 to 50 customers inside and remaining will be waiting outside. During the peak-hours and weekends, the outside queue will be more and it is difficult to maintain social distance. We don’t want someone getting infected here,” Adiga said.

“We held a meeting with the staff. We are not sacking anybody but have decided to increase takeaways. The staff has extended cooperation as they are also aware of the situation,” he said.

He added that with new technology and online delivery options they hope to improve sales minimising virus risk.