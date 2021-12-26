Tell us how will you shift over 5,000 transformers from footpaths: HC to Bescom

The high Court of Karnataka has asked Bescom to submit an action plan on how it’s going to shift 5,245 transformers from roadsides and footpaths in Bengaluru.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi directed this after going through an affidavit filed by the utility agency that it would soon kick-start the process of shifting 5,245 transformers. The court is hearing a PIL petition filed by G B Athri, a retired wing commander, who has argued that transformers on roadsides and footpaths endanger lives and sought their removal as well as relocation within a stipulated time period.

The court was informed that Bescom and the BBMP have formed a high-level committee to identify transformers that need to be shifted, and a detailed report has been prepared. As per the report, 5,245 transformers have been identified for shifting while another 2,641 transformers cannot be shifted. The task of removing/relocating the 5,245 transformers would be carried out by the BBMP and the BWSSB, and the work order would be issued soon. The task would take considerable time though, the Bescom counsel told the court.

The court directed the authorities that the shifting of transformers should start before the next hearing and asked Bescom to submit the action plan on February 4, 2022. The action plan should contain details of the localities where the identified transformers are situated and the time needed for shifting them in a phased manner, it added.

