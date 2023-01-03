Temples attract large crowds in post-pandemic year on Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Thousands of devotees queued up before the city’s Vishnu temples on Monday on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

On the auspicious day, the Iskcon temple in the city held a ritualistic marriage ceremony for Lord Sri Krishna and his consorts Rukmini and Satyabhama, which attracted a large number of worshipers to the temple.

The Iskcon trust’s newly inaugurated Rajadhi Raja Govinda Temple on Kanakapura Road also drew devotees in hundreds.

Several other temples, including Venkateshwara Temple in Yelahanka, Devagiri Varaprada Gudi in Banashankari, and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Venkateshwara temple in Vyalikaval, also witnessed big crowds.

Harshita Chandrashekar, a resident of Yelahanka, stated that the Venkateshwara temple had a long line of devotees from the time it opened at 5 am. “The festival is considered very auspicious because it is the first of the year,” she added.

Vrinda P, a frequent visitor to the Devagiri temple, said the temple typically receives more visitors on Vaikuntha Ekadashi each year, but the Covid pandemic had reduced the numbers for the last two years. However, she noted that there has been a significant increase this year.