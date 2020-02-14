Temples offer tailor-made poojas for taxed students

With exam fever at its peak, several temples in Bengaluru have come up with tailor-made poojas for stressed out students.

Parents of children appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams can choose from a variety of rituals. The popular ones include 'Sharada Anugraha Pooja, Ganapati Homa and Dakshina Moorthy Pooja.

According to temple priests, such poojas will boost children's confidence, give them peace of mind and help them overcome examination fear. They, however, stress that poojas alone won't help.

At Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, a priest who chose not to be named said, "It is not that children can clear exams through poojas. Hard work counts and they have to put in effort. Rituals are performed to seek blessings. Such acts boost their confidence."

The mutt has displayed a board with the schedule of Sharada Anugraha Pooja to be held on February 16.

While some mutts, including Raghavendra mutts, conduct such poojas for free, others charge between Rs 100 and Rs 200 per student for special poojas during exams.

Faith complements hard work, said a parent who had come to book a pooja for her daughter. "We believe in god. My daughter has studied well but she needs special blessings," she said.

Agamacharya Somasundara Dixit, chief priest at Gavi Gangadareshwara Temple at Gavipuram, said such poojas have come down over the last few years. "There were days when schools used to offer poojas every Friday and also before examinations. We don't see that culture at any of our educational institutions today. To compensate that, temples are offering special poojas for the benefit of students," he said.

He said such rituals give positive energy to students appearing for examinations. "Students or their parents are advised to worship Dakshina Moorthy; priests advise special poojas for Sharadamba and Ganesha," Dixit said, adding that temples should avoid commercialisation of rituals.

Another priest said parents request them months ahead to keep the schedule free for exam-related poojas.

Several others are offering digital services, allowing parents to book them online. A popular website, which is not connected to any temples, offers to perform 'Lakshmi Hayagriva Homa' in three different formats at Rs 7,500, Rs 11,800 and Rs 23,000. "This homa is best when performed within three months before any exam or test," it claims.