This biochemist turns bike into ambulance

After observing that several non-Covid-19 patients are dying due to delay in accessing medical treatment, a city-based biochemist is helping them in a unique way.

Dr Syed Moinuddin Shabbir, a clinical biochemist at Santosh Hospital in Fraser Town, has turned a two-wheeler into a bike ambulance to treat needy patients at their home. He also provides medicines to poor patients based on prescriptions from their doctors.

“After the lockdown was imposed, people were facing problems in even buying provisions. Many senior citizens and

children were finding it difficult to access hospitals. I started with providing medicine to poor patients,” he said.

The problems were exacerbated in containment zones where people had to struggle for simple check-ups like blood pressure and glucose levels. “I went to containment zones on the bike and did what was needed,” Shabbir said, listing Padarayanapura, Frazer Town, Bharathinagar, Indiranagar, Vijayanagar, and Thanisandra as some of the areas where he has treated people.

In Shivajinagar, 40 people in one building had tested positive for Covid-19. Shabbir could not take his bike there, but he managed to send the necessary medicine to the people.

The demand for his services did not come down with the lifting of the lockdown but has only increased.

“At least 50 people contact me through Facebook or WhatsApp,” he said.

Shabbir said charitable organisations have come forward to fund his work, which has benefited about 5,000 people and cost him Rs 3 lakh.