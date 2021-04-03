Those not wearing mass in Bengaluru metro train to be fined

As the rising Covid cases threaten metro operations, the BMRCL has deployed home guards inside trains to ensure that passengers wear facemasks and follow social-distancing rules.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is running train services as per the standard operating procedure. The daily ridership has crossed the two-lakh mark, and authorities don't want to take any chances.

“The home guards have been instructed to enforce the mask and social-distancing rules on the trains. They are imposing a penalty of Rs 250 on passengers who fail to follow the rules," BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said.

While the number of people who have been fined for not wearing masks in trains and on the platforms is unclear, Chavan said the enforcement was aimed at sending a message.

Meanwhile, a source said, the government is likely to review the decision on running metro trains. A meeting on April 12 will take a decision, the source added.