Three-day free yoga camp in Bengaluru from September 16 to 18

Atma Darshan Yogashram from Bengaluru and Bihar School of Yoga from Munger are organising a three-day free yoga camp in the city from September 16 to 18.

The 'Yog Sadhna Shivir' camp is returning to the city after a two-year gap owing to the pandemic. Chantings, yoga demonstrations, a talk on ‘Stepping into Spiritual Life’, and a session on yoga nidra (deep relaxation) will be held at the shivir, held in two batches.

“This won’t just be a yoga class,” said a yoga teacher from Atma Darshan Yogashram. “We’ll teach (participants) how to use yoga in their daily life to cope with different situations — from trauma to relationship issues. We won’t give quick-fix solutions but show how yoga can keep a person calm, relaxed and balanced at all times."

The shivir will be conducted in the Satyananda yoga tradition. “Today, yoga is seen as a way of getting physically fit and flexible... an activity involving a mat and stretching. Traditionally, yoga has been a way of life dealing with physical, mental, emotional health and spiritual alignment."

“Satyananda yoga lays equal emphasis on hatha, raja, karma, gyana, bhakti, and kriya yogas."

The shivir will be held from 6.30 am to 8 am and 6.30 pm to 8 pm at the Shri Kuchalamba Kalyana Mandira, Jayanagar, behind Madhavan Park.

Participants can register at atmadarshan.net/yog-sadhna- shivir.