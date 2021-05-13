Thunderstorm strikes locked-down Bengaluru

A thunderstorm hit many parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, bringing relief to citizens cooped up in homes in the sultry summer. The phenomenon is likely to continue for the next two days.

The city received 30 mm of rainfall on average. The weatherman has forecast that the maximum temperature in the next two days would be around 31 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature would hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

RR Nagar, BTM Layout, Rajajinagar, Malleswaram, Basavanagudi, Yeshwantpur, KR Market, Corporation Circle, Lalbagh, Shanthinagar and the Kempegowda International Airport received moderate to heavy rainfall.

Officials in the India Meteorological Department said a low pressure area was likely to form in the Southeast Arabian Sea on May 14, which would very likely concentrate into a depression the day after. It will likely move northwards in the next few days.

Several districts of South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are likely to receive rainfall. Some areas would get a thunderstorm. Officials have sounded an orange alert.

The rainfall on Wednesday evening didn't affect the normal life much as most of the people stayed home due to the lockdown. But the showers did affect those engaged in essential services.