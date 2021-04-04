Time ripe for bike taxis in Bengaluru but framework lags

A steep hike in Ola, Uber fares. New metro stations with zero parking for private vehicles. A costly street parking policy. Faced with this triple trouble, commuters might make a big switch to bike taxis in the future. And the lead player in this segment, Rapido, says it is ready.

Bike taxis are still not legal in Karnataka. But this could change as a framework is now being worked out. "We are constantly collaborating with the government here to evolve the framework," Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli told DH.

Multiple state governments have already allowed bike taxis to operate legally. Rapido currently has its fleet of two-wheelers and captains (riders on an aggregator model) spread across 94 cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, and Jaipur. The company is confident that Karnataka will pass the necessary laws but this could take some time.

In line with the current green mobility trend, Rapido has also proposed to change a significant portion of its fleet to Electric Vehicles (EVs) over the next two years. “To derive maximum benefit from an EV, it is key to go to the maximum distance. This is possible in a taxi, not for individuals,” Pavan explained.

Rapido, like Ola and Uber, does not own the vehicles. But to expand its EV base, the company will take the partnership model with EV manufacturers and providers. “We won’t purchase, but act as the mediator between the vendor and captain.”

Do commuters feel safe sitting behind a captain during the pandemic? “Research has shown that an open-air environment, which the bike offers, is much safer than other modes. Besides, we have mandated Covid testing, masks, and other precautions before the captain logs in. The payments are cashless and touch-free,” he elaborated.

Safety shield

To boost Covid safety, Rapido has also introduced safety shields. “These are fitted as a backpack behind the captains, giving customers additional confidence. We are now doing this in Delhi,” Guntupalli says.

For years, Bengalureans had adapted to the self-drive model in shared mobility. Analysing ridership data internally, Rapido found that 35% of its customers already owned a vehicle. They preferred bike taxis for multiple reasons: “No hassles of riding, parking problems, cost efficiency.”

Customers often take the taxi for first and last-mile connectivity. But with Covid safety concerns in public transport, many want to take it for the entire trip distance. Rapido has introduced the Rental model with the bike and captain available for longer durations.