Traffic cops respond to Bellandur residents

Bellandur residents’ protest four days ago against any new construction near work-leisure district RMZ Ecoworld on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) bore fruit, as the authorities concerned visited the area for spot study and made a few recommendations.

The residents had formed a human chain and held a silent protest to highlight the traffic snarls caused in the area due to the increasing number of constructions coupled with the lack of required basic civic infrastructure like public buses, metro and suburban rail.

Following this, the HAL traffic police visited the spot on Thursday and made some suggestions to the management of the RMZ Ecospace and the other tech parks in the area.

The police advised the tech parks to widen their entry and exit spaces to accommodate more vehicles to pass

through. The police also told them to provide parking space inside the tech parks for their vehicles assigned for internal connectivity within the tech parks.

The police banned parking of taxis, BMTC buses and other private company vehicles on the service road.

They told the tech parks to clear parking from service roads and warned violators of action. The police also inspected the stormwater drains in the area and directed the management of tech parks to co-ordinate with the civic body to remove silt from the drains. “To understand the nature and amount of traffic in the Outer Ring Road, we will also conduct the drone survey,” said a traffic policeman, who was a part of the inspection.