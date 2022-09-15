Train services on Bengaluru metro's Purple Line resume following technical snag

Bengaluru Metro train services between Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli were partially hit on Thursday due to a technical problem, which has forced the authorities to operate trains on a single line.

Train services on Purple Line, especially between Kengeri and Mysore Road, have now been restored, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a statement.

The trains are now running as per the schedule.

As a result of the glitch, the frequency of the train on Purple Line were delayed in the first half of the day. Passengers, who earlier got a train for every five minutes, had to wait for 25-30 minutes for trains.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) chief public relations officer B L Yashwanth Chavan attributed the problem to a "technical fault".

Sources in Namma Metro told DH that the problem was caused due to a crack in the rail that was noticed at a spot between Mysore Road and Kengeri metro stations.

Commuters who came to the stations complained about the delays in the trains. Those travelling towards tech corridors via Baiyappanahalli as well thousands of government employees who have become regular commuters over the years were forced to look for an alternative arrangement.