Trainee police constable tests positive for COVID-19

A 25-year-old trainee constable at the City Market police station tested positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to Victoria Hospital on Tuesday.

Seven police officers, who are his primary contacts, have been quarantined. But their reports have come negative. If they develop any symptoms, they will be shifted to Victoria Hospital, an officer said.

The constable was supposed to return for training to Channapatna and was subjected to a swab test, which turned out positive on Monday.

A senior officer said the trainee constable was deployed on lockdown duty from March till May 10. However, after May 10, he was not deployed anywhere in the city, but was a substitute in case of an emergency.

He was given accommodation at the guest house near Anand Rao Circle along with other constables.

“We are not sure if the patient got infected while on duty because he was out of action for almost a month, said the senior officer.

Health department officials are checking his travel history within the city to quarantine others who were in contact with him.

The station has been fumigated, but not sealed down. The public can avail services from the station.

Soladevanahalli station sealed

The Soladevanahalli police station was sealed on Tuesday morning as a constable tested positive on Sunday. People from the jurisdiction can visit the Bagalagunte police station to file complaints or seek assistance for any problem.