Transfer UVCE to BCU: Vice-Chancellor to govt

The vice-chancellor of Bengaluru Central University (BCU) has requested the government to transfer the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) to BCU.

This comes a day after Minister of Higher education, Medical Education, Dr Ashwath Narayan announced to develop the university along the lines of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

On Friday, BCU Vice-Chancellor Prof S Japhet wrote a letter to the minister requesting the transfer of the college.

Sources in BCU told DH that the vice-chancellor has requested to transfer the college till it is developed on the IIT model.

“As this development process takes time, the vice-chancellor wanted the government to transfer the college under its purview,” the sources added.

Bangalore University and the newly formed BCU have both laid claim to the UVCE since the announcement of trifurcation. The government constituted at least three committees to get a recommendation on the same.