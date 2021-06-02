Trust provides food to patients' attendants, kids and the poor

Prasanna Trust, a non-religious service organisation in Koramangala, has been providing free food to the caretakers of poor patients in government hospitals and other needy people. Founded by Swami Sukhabodhananda — better known as ‘Corporate Guru’ — the trust has been running a Covid-19 response and relief programme in the city since March 2020.

The relief programme is currently in its fifth phase. A total of 12,73,557 meals have been distributed so far under the Covid-19 Anna Daana service in Bommanahalli, KR Market, Majestic, Banashankari and many other localities.

“Food is prepared in our modern and hygienic kitchen and packed by our team,” the trust said in a statement.

The organisation has taken help from the police and government in accordance with Covid rules.

Subu Krishnan, a volunteer closely associated with the trust, told DH that more than 5,000 meals are being distributed to the needy every day. Besides those affected by Covid-19, food is donated to slum dwellers, daily wage workers, homeless people, children from poor families and families who lost their livelihoods due to the lockdown.

Both volunteers and employees of the trust are engaged in the food distribution service, Krishnan said.