Tune in the city: Bring back live music

Protest is blowin' in the wind if the abusive graffiti on Bengaluru walls are any indication.

'Bring back the music, bring back the soul," scream several walls and shutters in the city — in an apparent protest by irked music lovers against the ban on live music and subsequent crackdown by police.

Police had booked cases against several pubs and waterholes in the Central Business District (CBD) for playing loud and live music against licence norms, which didn't go down well with music lovers and party-goers in the city.

The Cubbon Park beat police recently stumbled on abusive graffiti which they believe is the handiwork of music lovers or their artist friends.

'Bring back the music, bring back the soul, f*** the live music ban', read one on a popular bar and resto-pub on Church Street. A few others on MG Road, St Mark’s Road, Museum Road and Lavelle Road read, 'Remember to forget, Four Ders, Sammzie, Rastad, King Turac, Guess who, King and Zero' and so on.

A discarded mannequin, painted obscenely and placed near a waste bin, is another eyesore on Church Street, causing embarrassment to walkers.

The police registered a case against an unidentified man on October 27, booking him under the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, based on a CCTV footage they collected from Church Street on October 21. "We will identify and nab the culprit soon. No one intimated us. We took up a suo motu case,” said a senior police officer.

The police suspect that people angry with ban on live music at pubs and bars are involved in spray-painting abusive content in English on the walls and rolling shutters of commercial establishments. "We have taken it seriously as these paintings are not only abusive but also mock the system," said an officer.