Two arrested in drugs case get bail without charge sheet

The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to two people arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act since a charge sheet was not filed in the case despite time extension.

Sayeed Majid Ahamed of RT Nagar and Ramesh Kumar of Devarachikkanahalli, who were arrested under the NDPS Act on December 28, 2019, filed a criminal petition.

The prosecution’s case was that the accused were in possession of 257 ecstasy pills, 10 grams of MDMA crystal, 57 ecstasy tablets, 30 gms of brown sugar, and 25 ecstasy pills.

Abhishek K, the advocate appearing for one of the accused, argued that as per the provision under Sub Section 4 of Section 36A of the NDPS Act, the charge sheet had to be filed on June 27, 2020.

The KG Nagar police filed an application before the special judge for NDPS cases seeking extension of time. The contention was that the police did not file the charge sheet even after the expiry of extended time of 90 days.

Justice John Michael Cunha observed that the trial court has extended the time to file the charge sheet mechanically without notifying the accused and without insisting on the accused being produced. The bench said the only reason assigned in the order was the Covid-19 situation.

'Really shocking'

“It is really shocking to note that even after the expiry of the extended period of 90 days neither the charge sheet has been filed nor have the accused been produced before the court. As a result, even the custody of the petitioners after the expiry of the extended period of 90 days is rendered illegal,” the bench said.

The court ordered the release of the accused on default bail subject to each of them furnishing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties each to the satisfaction of the trial court.