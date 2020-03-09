Two more labs in Karnataka to test coronavirus samples

The health department has added the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences and Ballari’s Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences to the list of institutions to test samples of suspected coronavirus cases.

As the state intensifies its response to any possible outbreak of the deadly infection, just one patient still remains at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), an Iranian.

“We are discharging three patients — an Omani, a Filipino and (a person) from another country, as their samples tested negative for Covid-19,” RGICD director Nagaraja said. “The Iranian will be discharged on March 10, as per the Centre’s revised guidelines.” Two other suspected cases remain in Hassan and Vijayapura district hospitals.