Two of three riding bike killed in road accident

Triple riding on a motorbike proved fatal for youths as the two-wheeler crashed into a stationary truck in Devanahalli on the outskirts of the city in the early hours of Tuesday. The third has been hospitalised.

Charan, 25, and Mohan, 26, and Rishav, 23, all daily wage labourers from Thimmanahalli near Devanahalli, were returning home after visiting a temple in Chikka Tirupati. None of them wore a helmet.

The truck driver was bound for Chikkaballapur but parked on the roadside to attend to nature’s call. He, however, failed to switch on the parking light and the indicator. The three riders could not see the stationary truck.

Charan, the rider, rear-ended the truck. While Charan and Mohan died on the spot, passersby rushed Rishav to a hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

The jurisdictional police have booked the truck driver, who is absconding, for negligence and seized the vehicle.