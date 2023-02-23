Unite and fight injustice, Bengaluru union tells domestic workers

Unite and fight injustice, union tells domestic workers

  Feb 23 2023
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 08:04 ist
Geeta Menon, Co ordinator Stree Jagriti Samiti speaking at Domestic workers Annul meeting by The Domestic Workers Rights Union at BES College, Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 22nd February 2023. Credit: DH Photo

Urging registered members to unite and speak up against any injustice they face in their workplaces, the Domestic Workers' Rights Union called for collective action at its annual general body meeting on Wednesday. 

Over 250 domestic workers were present at the event, held at at BES College, Jayanagar 4th Block. 

"The government is aware of our problems but does not take any action because they know we won't come together to agitate and put forth our demands," said Geetha Menon, secretary of Stree Jagriti Samiti and joint secretary of the union. 

She urged the workers to demand their rights and do more than hold a membership. "We have every right to build and run a union and question the government. So, take responsibility and act because your questions matter," she said. 

Krishnaveni, a domestic worker who has been in Bengaluru for over 20 years, said that attending these union meetings for the past five years has helped. "My daughter received a scholarship for college and we received rice and pulses during the pandemic, too," she said. 

"If we face problems at work, we bring them to the union and register complaints if needed," she added.  

