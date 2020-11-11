Unorganised workers worried as labour office shifted out of in South Bengaluru

Lakhs of labourers from the unorganised sector who work and live in southern parts of the city will have to struggle more to get the benefits provided by the government as the Labour Office-2 had been shifted from the Karmika Bhavan on Bannerghatta Road to Bagalagunte in North Bengaluru.

The government has introduced several benefits for unorganised labourers: from scholarships to bus passes and emergency aid. The labour office plays a key role in helping them access the benefits.

Akankshe, an organisation working for the unorganised workers' welfare, has expressed concern that the shifting of Labour Office-02, which caters to a large section of southern parts of the city, will deprive the labourers of their benefits.

“Lakhs of workers in construction and other sectors have taken pains to register themselves in various boards to get the benefits from several departments. Considering their poverty, the location of the labour office nearby had come as a relief as they did not have to spend time and money travelling," said T Vijay, president,

Akanskshe.

He said labourers working on the fringes of the city will end up travelling 40 km to reach the Bagalagunte office. “We requested the officials to retain the minimum number of officers and inspectors who can cater to the needs of labourers at the existing premises. But nobody paid heed,” he said.

Labour unions also called the move regressive as the way forward for smooth governance is decentralisation. As was seen during the lockdown, most of the lakhs of labourers in the city were unregistered, which made it difficult for them to claim benefits.

“Following the lockdown, labourers have shown interest in registration and documentation. The government should meet them halfway instead of shifting the office so far. The distance itself will discourage labourers from participating in the government programmes,” Vijay noted.

This view was echoed by Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy. In a letter to the labour minister, both the leaders representing two assembly segments in South Bengaluru have requested that the Labour Office-02 be retained on Bannerghatta Road.