US elections: Celebrations at Indian-American Pramila Jayapal’s home in Bengaluru

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 06 2020, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 02:23 ist

As India-born American politician, Pramila Jayapal secured the US Congressional seat for the third term, celebrations erupted at her house in the city.

The first Indian-American woman to serve in the US House of Representatives, Pramila defeated her Republican rival Craig Keller by a 60% vote margin to become a third-time US representative for Washington’s 7th Congressional district in Wednesday’s election. She had served as a state senator in Washington.

Pramila is the daughter of M P Jayapal and writer Maya Jayapal. Maya, a resident of Langford Town, shared the joy of her daughter’s victory. 

"Her victory was expected. But the huge margin was a surprise. She is a hard worker. I'm delighted by the way she is winning the hearts of Americans," she said.

Maya said Pramila left India for higher education and settled in the US. "She entered politics to protect the rights of immigrants in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks." 

She said Pramila visits them once in two years but keeps in touch via the phone daily.

