Wakf officials orders respectful burial of Muslim Covid-19 victims 

Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jul 20 2020, 07:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Providing respectful burial for the Covid-19 victims from the Muslim community, the Bengaluru North Wakf officials have directed the management of the Muslim burial ground to provide respectful burial as per the government SOP and cautioned that no victim shall be denied of burial place in any burial grounds citing Covid-19.

In a circular to management boards of all the Muslim cemeteries in Bengaluru North, the Wakf officials have warned that any denial of burial place will be treated as disrespect to the deceased person besides amounting to a violation of CrPC rules and a punishable offence. The Wakf officials also warned the managements of suspension of committees under the Wakf Act of 1995. 
 

