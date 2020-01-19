The general public had a glimpse of getting treatment at Nimhans as they participated in a walk to destigmatise mental health. The walk was organised by the institute.

The walk dispels certain stereotypical images about mental health, such as patients being chained to a wall or kept at a safe distance. The walk, conducted both for institutions and professionals, is designed to gain awareness about mental health and associated disorders.

“From the feedback from participants of the previous walks, we observe positive changes regarding mental health disorders and mental health institutes. We plan to continue educating the public through this guided tour,” said Dr K S Meena, additional professor, Department of Mental Health Education.

The guided tour, which began at 9 am, had experts walking the participants through various departments at Nimhans.

“We are working to create a community without stigmas about mental health. The walking

tour is doing wonders,” said Dr Latha K, assistant professor, Department of Mental Health Education, in a note shared by the institute.