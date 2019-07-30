Walkathon to mark World Hepatitis Day

Aster RV Hospital, in association with the RV Dental Institute, took out a ‘Hepatitis Awareness Walk’ around JP Nagar to mark World Hepatitis Day on Sunday.

The theme of the programme for this year is “Invest in eliminating hepatitis”.

About 300 participants were part of the walkathon, which included students from RV Dental Institutions and employees of the hospital.

The participants displayed banners with slogans and other awareness material on hepatitis. Zumba warm-up session, along with physiotherapy, session was conducted.

Dr Veerendra Sandur, Lead Consultant, Medical Gastroenterology, Aster RV Hospital said: “Hepatitis is the second major killer infectious disease after tuberculosis. People living with hepatitis are lacking prevention, testing and treatment services.”