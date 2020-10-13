We stand by Stan: Protests continue in Bengaluru over arrest of 83-year-old Jesuit priest

Several citizens came together to support the Bengaluru Jesuit Educational Society (BJES) in its protest against the arrest of Jesuit priest Rev Fr Stan Swamy in Jharkhand by the NIA.

Protesters formed a human chain from the Shantinagar bus depot to Brigade Road.

The BJES termed the arrest of Fr Stan from his residence in Jharkhand as illegal and said it was an attempt to falsely implicate him in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case.

"Fr Stan Swamy is an 83-year-old Jesuit priest who has spent three decades working for the rights of Adivasis. He stood for the dignity and self-respect of the Adivasi community. All through, Fr Stan opposed the injustice meted out to the traditional forest dwellers and the Adivasis so that they could have their own land and develop themselves," the society said in a statement.

"The state of Jharkhand has falsely accused and implicated Fr Stan to stall the judicial process to give justice to the innocent Adivasis in the region. It is important to note that Fr Stan has always cooperated with investigating agencies and has always provided detailed statements, claiming to be innocent in this case.

"Fr Stan was advocating for the 5th Schedule of the Constitution and the PESA Act, 1996 to be implemented on the verdict of the Supreme Court of India," it added.

It noted that the arrest of the ailing priest during the pandemic poses a great risk to the health and well being of the human rights crusader.