With something for everyone, BIC Hub’ba draws 1,200-strong crowd

The Bangalore International Centre's (BIC) Hub’ba launched into high gear on Sunday with a series of cultural programmes and discussions on city-based and national issues.

The Hub’ba was intended to showcase the idea that metropolises also require community spaces to engage the citizenry in critical discourse.

"According to the latest master plan, Bengaluru's public spaces are shrinking. The plan indicates less than 4% open spaces," explained V Ravichandar, Director, BIC.

To showcase the importance of public discourse, the Hub’ba held a series of events from 9.30 am to 6 pm, ranging from dramatised readings to dances, artists at work, discussions on Bengaluru-related problems and matters of political or governmental policy.

"Despite the diversity of events, a majority of attendees made a beeline for the policy_adda, which brought together experts to talk about matters related to the Citizenship Amendment Act, China as a competitive power, privacy in the digital age and Bengaluru governance. We believe that 70%-75% of attendees were not members. The purpose of the event was served," Ravichandar added.

Among attendees was Rama N S, CEO of the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (Elcita), who said that her visit to the Hub'ba constituted her first to BIC. "I am impressed to see so many people from different walks of life at the event,” she said but pointed out that some discussions on Bengaluru city issues looked more to the past than the future.

By 3 pm, the footfall at the event was estimated at 1,200, according to Ravichandar.