Woman's body found near KIA compound

The Bagalur police recovered a woman’s body — yet to be identified — behind the Kempegowda International Airport compound on Wednesday morning.

The woman, in her late twenties, has a round face, wheatish complexion and is medium built, the police said. The body was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries on the chest, abdomen, throat and cuts on the palm and hands. The woman was wearing a pair of blue jeans (of Jealous 21 brand) along with a white T-shirt, a Titan watch and black sandals.

A passerby who saw the body around 6.30 am informed the police. Police suspect she could have died between 5.00 am and 6.30 pm. The body was found on a Gomala land behind the KIA compound near Kadayarappanahalli village, Jala hobli, 100 metres away from a curved road. Passing vehicles could not spot the body easily given the peculiar geography of the location, the police said.

Bagalur police have flashed a message about the incident across all police stations and inquired if there were any missing cases in the respective jurisdictions. However, they have not received any response, a senior police officer said.