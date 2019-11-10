Worker falls to death from 3rd floor of DRDO building

A 24-year-worker fell to his death at a building site in northern Bengaluru on November 8, police said.

Hemant Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh, was fixing aluminium fabrication sheets when he lost balance and fell from the third floor of an under-construction building at BEL North Gate near Jalahalli on November 7. Co-workers rushed him to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

The building belongs to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the construction contract was awarded to Vishal Builders. The company had contracted Alu Build Tek Solutions to carry out the aluminium fabrication work. It is alleged that the labourers working at height were not given any safety kits.

Following a complaint filed by Bharat, the father of the deceased, the Jalahalli police booked seven people for causing death by negligence, and summoned them for questioning. Vikash Gowri, proprietor, Vishal Builders; Surendra Singh Sandhu, general manager; Anoop Sarkar, senior project manager; Prasad B S, Jaisir Mohammad, proprietors, Alu Build Tek Solutions, and two others have been named in the FIR.