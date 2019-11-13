Worker gets electric shock, dies

A 55-year-old labourer died after he suffered an electric shock and fell on a welding machine while digging a trench for a private company at Veerasandra Industrial area near Parappana Agrahara in south-east Bengaluru on Saturday.

According to police, Giriya was digging pits when he sustained an electric shock. He tried to run, lost control and fell on a welding machine kept next to the workplace. He was killed on the spot.

Following a complaint by Giriya's wife, the Parappana Agrahara police have charged the company with causing death due to negligence. The firm's owner, electrical contractor and labour contractor have been summoned.

