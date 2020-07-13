Worsening air pollution can affect kidney

By Kapil Kajal

The increasing air pollution in Bengaluru is a reason for concern, as new studies link air pollution to kidney disease.

According to a study by the University of Michigan, air pollution can fuel chronic kidney disease, (CKD), which occurs when a person’s kidneys become damaged or cannot filter blood properly.

In a press release, Jennifer Bragg-Gresham, the study’s lead author, explained that since a large volume of blood flows through the kidney, anything that affects the circulatory system will also affect the kidney.

She added that people who live in heavily polluted areas should take precautions as the prevalence of particulate matter in the air increases the onset of the CKD.

Another study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information revealed that while air pollution is a risk factor for the upper and lower respiratory airways, air pollution may also impact other organs such as heart and kidneys.

Research shows that there is a 19% higher risk of CKD among men and 13% among women in coal-mining areas. Common air pollutants such as particulate matter, nitrous oxide, sulphur oxide, lead, ozone, carbon monoxide can cause CKD in different ways. Environmental, occupational and dietary exposure to arsenic and uranium contribute to the development of kidney disease.

By reviewing insurance claims and air quality data, the US study found an association between CKD rates and particulate matter, the press release added.

In a press release, Rajiv Saran, a nephrologist and co-author of the US study, stated that people in heavily polluted areas should consider wearing masks and limit outdoor hours.

“Many people don’t see the seriousness of air pollution because it isn’t something visible, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less important for your health,” he added.

Sandeep Anirudhan, a civic activist and advocate for sustainability, told this correspondent that since kidneys filter the blood, the presence of foreign particles could disrupt normal kidney function.

Speaking on the initiatives to curb air pollution, he pointed out that reducing private vehicles on the streets and providing mass transit could be beneficial, while adding that initiatives to promote cycling and walking should also be introduced.

He added that stricter implementation of environmental laws is needed and industries spewing pollutants into the air should be punished.

(Author is Mumbai - based freelance writer and a member of 101Reporters.com, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters.)