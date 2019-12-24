Yoga championship from Dec 27

The Karnataka Yoga Association will be organising the 38th National Yoga Championships from December 27 to 29 at Omkar Ashram, Omkar Hills, Shrinivasapur, Kengeri-Uttarahalli Road, RR Nagar.

The annual championship has been taking place for the last 45 years. Organisers said they expected about 1,500 participants from across India, in the age group of six to 80. Free accommodation and food will be provided during the three days of the competition.

The association said that it expected to expend about Rs 20 lakh for the event. The inaugural function on December 27 is expected to be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Aswath Narayan and other dignitaries.